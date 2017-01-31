Man sent to prosecutors over arson-murders

NAGASAKI —

Police in Tsushima, Nagasaki Prefecture, have sent a 38-year-old man to prosecutors on a suspicion of killing a 65-year-old man and his 32-year-old daughter by setting their house on fire last month.

According to police, Yasunobu Sugawa has been charged over the arson-murders of Takashi Furukawa and his daughter Seiko on Dec 7, Fuji TV reported.

Police said Sugawa’s fingerprints were found on a portable can of oil left at outside the house as well as on a small truck that he used to leave the scene.

Police quoted Sugawa as saying he had a financial dispute with Furukawa after repairing his fishing boat.

Japan Today