Man sent to prosecutors over arson-murders

Crime ( 2 )

NAGASAKI —

Police in Tsushima, Nagasaki Prefecture, have sent a 38-year-old man to prosecutors on a suspicion of killing a 65-year-old man and his 32-year-old daughter by setting their house on fire last month.

According to police, Yasunobu Sugawa has been charged over the arson-murders of Takashi Furukawa and his daughter Seiko on Dec 7, Fuji TV reported.

Police said Sugawa’s fingerprints were found on a portable can of oil left at outside the house as well as on a small truck that he used to leave the scene.

Police quoted Sugawa as saying he had a financial dispute with Furukawa after repairing his fishing boat.

Japan Today

Back to top

Order by Time Order by Popularity

2 Comments

  • 1

    Yubaru

    Police quoted Sugawa as saying he had a financial dispute with Furukawa after repairing his fishing boat.

    Damn, arson and murder over a repair bill? Going a bit overboard here.

  • 0

    sensei258

    No pun intended?

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Undergraduate: One Day Class Observation (March 22)

Undergraduate: One Day Class Observation (March 22)

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

The ultimate of marine sports can be enjoyed all year round in the emerald green sea.

The ultimate of marine sports can be enjoyed all year round in the emerald green sea.

Quality HATAGOTravel / Hotels

TESOL Seminar : English for Academic Purposes: Looking Closely at the ‘E’ and the ‘A’ in EAP

TESOL Seminar : English for Academic Purposes: Looking Closely at the ‘E’ and the ‘A’ in EAP

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in Crime

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search