Man sentenced to 14 1/2 years in prison for stabbing pop idol

TOKYO —

A court on Tuesday sentenced a 28-year-old man to 14 years and six months in prison for repeatedly stabbing a female singer-songwriter after she spurned his gifts and social media messages.

Presiding Judge Hiromi Abe said defendant Tomohiro Iwazaki, who was charged with the attempted murder of 21-year-old university student Mayu Tomita, “relentlessly” stabbed the victim even after the victim stopped resisting and described his acts as “dangerous and malicious,” with a “strong intent to kill.”

Iwazaki had pleaded guilty to stabbing Tomita during a hearing at the Tachikawa branch of the Tokyo District Court. The focal point of the case was the length of sentence with prosecutors seeking a 17-year prison term for Iwazaki.

Shortly before the ruling, Iwazaki apologized to Tomita and her family, saying “I promise I will never approach her.”

According to the indictment, Iwazaki attempted to kill Tomita by stabbing her in the neck and chest multiple times on May 21 last year in Koganei, western Tokyo.

Iwazaki tried to talk to the singer at a station near the concert venue where she was scheduled to perform that day.

But he was ignored, prompting him to attack her with a folding knife as he shouted “You should die, die, die.”

The incident drew public attention in Japan as police had failed to address a complaint made by Tomita prior to the attack. Tomita provided police with the defendant’s name and address saying she could be killed by him but the police did not consider it an urgent matter.

Before the attack, Iwazaki had harassed her online by posting messages on social networking sites, prompting Tomita to visit a police station near her home in Musashino.

The incident and the police’s inaction prompted parliament to enact a stricter stalking law last December.

© KYODO

