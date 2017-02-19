Man stabbed while walking with wife in Aichi

AICHI —

Police in Konan, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he attacked a 26-year-old man who was walking along a sidewalk with his wife.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Fuji TV quoted police as saying that the suspect, Shingo Endo, suddenly approached the couple, stabbed the victim in the arms and face and then ran away.

The victim’s wife called police who found Endo in a nearby park, still holding a bloodied knife. He has admitted to the stabbing but gave no motive, police said,

Police said the victim, whose injuries are not life-threatening, and his wife told them they had never seen Endo before.

Japan Today