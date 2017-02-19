Man stabbed while walking with wife in Aichi

Crime ( 2 )

AICHI —

Police in Konan, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he attacked a 26-year-old man who was walking along a sidewalk with his wife.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Fuji TV quoted police as saying that the suspect, Shingo Endo, suddenly approached the couple, stabbed the victim in the arms and face and then ran away.

The victim’s wife called police who found Endo in a nearby park, still holding a bloodied knife. He has admitted to the stabbing but gave no motive, police said,

Police said the victim, whose injuries are not life-threatening, and his wife told them they had never seen Endo before. 

Japan Today

Back to top

Order by Time Order by Popularity

2 Comments

  • -1

    bones

    Jealous lover? Random act of violence ? Guy with a stabbing fetish?

  • 1

    sf2k

    just your usual dime a dozen nut bar

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
How to Enjoy the Night Life in Tokyo

How to Enjoy the Night Life in Tokyo

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

Top Jobs in Japan, Feb 18-24, 2017

Top Jobs in Japan, Feb 18-24, 2017

Japan Today CareersJobs

What is Omamori (Good Luck Charms)?

What is Omamori (Good Luck Charms)?

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in Crime

View all

View all

Japan Investment
Properties

Listings Updated Daily

Search