Man tries to robs taxi driver; driver buys him dinner, then man turns himself in to police

TOKYO —

In the chilly early morning of March 19 in Himeji City, Hyogo Prefecture, a 66-year-old taxi driver sat parked on the side of the road during a lull in fares. At about 1 a.m. a 25-year-old man entered the cab, but before the taxi driver could ask his destination his head snapped backwards violently.

“Hand over your money,” demanded the passenger, holding the driver’s head back by a fistful of hair.

Either unfazed or acting on an instinct he didn’t even know he possessed, the driver calmly replied, “You’re young, you should think this through some more.”

For whatever reason, the driver’s words struck a chord with the would-be robber who gave up his attempt then and there. Afterward, the driver and robber both went to a chain restaurant and had a meal together.

What was said at that late-night dinner wasn’t reported, but it must have resonated with the young man. At approximately 2 a.m., he entered a nearby police box and turned himself in.

Source: Sankei News West

Read more stories from RocketNews24.

—Store employee uses barcode scanner to defeat knife-wielding robber

—Taxi driver’s tip to stay safe: “The one thing you should say if you run into yakuza”

—Tokyo taxi driver AMA: Our reporter gets the low-down