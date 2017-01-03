Man turns himself in over fatal assault in Tokyo's Shimbashi

TOKYO —

A 31-year-old man has turned himself in to police over the fatal assault of a 54-year-old man in Tokyo’s Shimbashi area on Sunday night.

According to police, the suspect is a company employee who lives in Koto Ward. Fuji TV reported that he and another man kicked a garbage can outside a pub in the underground arcade near Shimbashi Station. The victim chased the two men. The suspect told police he just grabbed the victim by the lapels on his coat, shook him and then pushed him away.

The man collapsed. He was taken to hospital where he died. Police said the victim had a heart ailment.

The suspect turned himself in at a police station on Monday afternoon. He was quoted as saying, “I just grabbed him but I never meant to harm him.” Police are also questioning the suspect’s companion about the circumstances of the altercation.

Japan Today