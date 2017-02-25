Man who repeatedly stabbed pop singer to be sentenced on Tuesday

TOKYO —

A 28-year-old man charged with repeatedly stabbing a pop singer after she rejected his gifts will be sentenced on Tuesday. Prosecutors have asked for a 17-year prison term for the defendant, Tomohiro Iwazaki.

“It was an extremely self-centered act,” the prosecutors said during the final hearing at the Tachikawa branch of the Tokyo District Court, where the victim also appeared, asking the court to strictly punish the man who became obsessed with her.

“Everything has changed since the day of incident…I have been deprived of everything in a flash, time and things that I had earned so preciously,” the victim, Mayu Tomita, said in her testimony at the court.

The 21-year-old college student spoke from behind a partition that shielded her from Iwazaki, and others in the courtroom.

“I want him to return the life that I was supposed to live. I want him to return my body without scars,” Tomita added.

“I am sure the defendant is laughing inwardly as I speak now, and I don’t believe he has reflected upon his act at all…He should not be set free…He is the kind of person who develops some feelings for someone unilaterally, and tries to kill the person if things do not go according to his will. He may come and try to kill me this time,” Tomita told the court.

While she was speaking, Iwazaki shouted, “Then you should kill me,” prompting the court to order him to be removed.

According to the indictment, Iwazaki was angered and felt humiliated when Tomita returned his gifts, including a watch and books. He tried to talk to her at a train station on the evening of May 21 last year near a venue in Koganei, western Tokyo, where she was scheduled to perform with other pop idols.

Iwazaki allegedly stabbed Tomita more than 30 times, inflicting wounds to her neck, chest, arms and back. She sustained serious injuries and was in a critical condition for some time.

Iwazaki pleaded guilty to stabbing Tomita during a hearing on Monday.

“It was remarkably vicious,” the prosecutors said in their closing argument on Thursday, adding, “He was relentless and brutal in stabbing the victim, who was unable to escape.”

Talking about the mental trauma that the incident caused, Tomita said, “When I was in hospital, I would get scared looking at a pair of scissors kept for treatment thinking I could be stabbed with them. I could not help myself thinking people coming to visit me were there to kill me. Such feelings continue even after I got discharged.”

“I have been continuing with rehabilitation but my body does not move as I want it to,” she said, adding, her mouth has been partially paralyzed and she has difficulty singing and eating, while she also has trouble with her eyesight. “I feel anger toward the man who messed up my body like this,” she said, and the frustration she feels is driving her crazy.

Before conducting the attack, Iwazaki had harassed Tomita online via social networking sites such as twitter, prompting her to visit a police station near her home in Musashino.

The police, however, did not consider it an urgent matter, and later apologized for their inaction in addressing her complaints.

The incident drew an outcry over the police’s inaction and concern about stalking crimes, prompting parliament to enact a stricter stalking law last December.

© KYODO