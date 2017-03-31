Medical student, ex-doctor get suspended sentences over gang rape

CHIBA —

A Chiba University medical student was found guilty Thursday in connection with the alleged gang rape of a woman by two of his classmates, while a former doctor at the university hospital was convicted of indecent assault.

The Chiba District Court sentenced Mineto Masuda, 23, a fifth-year student at Chiba University’s school of medicine, to three years, suspended for five years, for raping the woman at his home in Chiba city last September after she became drunk and incapacitated.

Yuji Fujisaka, a 30-year-old former doctor at Chiba University Hospital, was found guilty of indecent conduct and sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for three years.

Two other Chiba University medical students, Masaya Yoshimoto and Kensuke Yamada, both 23 and fifth-year students, are being tried for gang rape in connection with the same incident.

Yoshimoto and Yamada are alleged to have gang-raped the woman, in her 20s, at a Chiba restaurant where she joined a drinking party.

Fujisaka was convicted of indecently touching her there, and the ruling said Masuda took the intoxicated woman to his home where he raped her in the early hours of Sept 21.

Presiding Judge Noriaki Yoshimura said in the ruling that Masuda “assaulted the victim, who repeatedly rejected” his advance. The judge found that the defendant did not have the intention during the drinking party to assault the woman, as it was the other men who made her incapacitated by making her drink alcohol.

The judge said the court has suspended his sentence because “the crime was impulsive and was not premeditated. The defendant has regretted his acts and can be corrected.”

Prosecutors had demanded that Masuda be given a four-year prison term and Fujisaka a two-year term.

© KYODO