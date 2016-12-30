Mother, 2 sons found dead in apparent murder-suicide

NAGOYA —

A 39-year-old woman and her two children, aged 11 and 8, were found dead in their home in Nagoya in an apparent murder-suicide on Thursday, police said.

According to police, the three bodies were found by the woman’s husband, Jun Morikawa, 41, when he returned to his home in Midori Ward at about 3 p.m., Fuji TV reported. He found the body of his wife Eriko, and his sons, Natsuki, 11, and Keigo, 8, all dead, on the second floor, and called 110. The boys were found in one room, lying face up on a futon, while Eriko was found hanging on a rope attached to the door handle of a room on the second floor of the house. Police said there were strangulation marks on their necks.

Police said a suicide note was found near Eriko’s body.

The door and windows of the house were locked and there were no signs of any struggle, police said.

Japan Today