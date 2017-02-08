Mother arrested on suspicion of strangling 2-week-old daughter to death

TOCHIGI —

Police in Nasushiobara, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested an unemployed 33-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her two-week-old daughter.

According to police, Tomie Tanai, who lives in Shimotsuke in Tochigi Prefecture, is suspected of strangling to death her daughter Sae at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday at her parents’ home, Fuji TV reported. Police said Tanai has admitted to the charge.

Police said an ambulance was called to the home by Tanai’s older sister. While the baby was being transported to a hospital, a paramedic noticed strangulation marks on her neck and questioned Tanai about what had happened at their home. Tanai confessed to strangling her daughter, and the paramedic notified the police. Sae was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Tanai was quoted by police as saying she was trying to breastfeed Sae but since the infant wouldn’t stop crying, she got frustrated and wound a cord around her neck.

Local media reported that Tanai gave birth to the baby on Jan 23 and had gone to her parents’ residence on Jan 29, leaving her husband at their home in Shimotsuke. However, she disclosed the stress of child-rearing to her parents and told them she was not confident she could raise her child because she always cried when she tried to breastfeed her.

Japan Today