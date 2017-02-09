Mother killed, 1-year-old son injured after being hit by truck; driver arrested

SAITAMA —

A 38-year-old woman was killed and her one-year-old son injured after they were hit by a truck that went through a red light at an intersection in Soka, Saitama Prefecture.

According to police, the incident occurred at 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday. Fuji TV reported that the truck, driven by Shizuo Yageta, 28, went through a red light and slammed into another truck coming from the left, and then hit a car. It then went onto the sidewalk where it hit Miki Arai and her son who were on their way home from kindergarten. Arai suffered severe head injuries and was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her son suffered light injuries.

Police arrested Yageta at the scene and charged him with reckless driving resulting in death and injury and death.

Japan Today