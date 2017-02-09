Mother killed, 1-year-old son injured after being hit by truck; driver arrested

Crime ( 1 )

SAITAMA —

A 38-year-old woman was killed and her one-year-old son injured after they were hit by a truck that went through a red light at an intersection in Soka, Saitama Prefecture.

According to police, the incident occurred at 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday. Fuji TV reported that the truck, driven by Shizuo Yageta, 28, went through a red light and slammed into another truck coming from the left, and then hit a car. It then went onto the sidewalk where it hit Miki Arai and her son who were on their way home from kindergarten. Arai suffered severe head injuries and was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her son suffered light injuries.

Police arrested Yageta at the scene and charged him with reckless driving resulting in death and injury and death. 

Japan Today

Back to top

1 Comment

  • 0

    randomnator

    anyone want to bet that he wasn't distracted by an electronic device? RIP Arai san.

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Romantic place to spend Valentine’s Day

Romantic place to spend Valentine’s Day

TableauxDining

TUJ Kids College for 4th, 5th and 6th graders

TUJ Kids College for 4th, 5th and 6th graders

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Kusatsu Onsen: It's the People You Meet

Kusatsu Onsen: It's the People You Meet

JI Core 50 Professional MonitorsBusiness Services

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in Crime

View all

View all

Time
to Buy
in Japan

Find the perfect home today!

Search