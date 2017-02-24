Mother stabs 11-year-old son, then kills herself

Crime ( 2 )

TOKYO —

A 39-year-old woman stabbed her 11-year-old son in the back and then stabbed herself in the neck at their home in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward on Thursday night.

According to police, the woman’s mother found her daughter and her grandson bleeding from stab wounds when she visited the house at around 6:45 p.m.and called 119, Fuji TV reported.

The woman and her son were taken to hospital, where she was confirmed dead. Her son, who had stab wounds in his back, told ambulance personnel on the way to the hospital that his mother had attacked him. He was in a stable condition on Friday, police said.

Police quoted the woman’s mother as saying her daughter had been mentally unstable recently.

Japan Today

Back to top

Order by Time Order by Popularity

2 Comments

  • 0

    Giveme_abreak

    Poor kid I hope he recovers soon. Good thing the grandmom visited their house at the same day it happened or else it the poor kid would bleed to death.

  • -1

    Aly Rustom

    Police quoted the woman’s mother as saying her daughter had been mentally unstable recently.

    Yeah, I'd say its not the daughter they had to worry about.

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
EMBA Special Lecture: Operations Modeling

EMBA Special Lecture: Operations Modeling

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Bathe Till You're Beautiful at Hakkei Ryokan

Bathe Till You're Beautiful at Hakkei Ryokan

HakkeiOnsen

Traditional Luxury with Private Open-Air Baths in Himeji

Traditional Luxury with Private Open-Air Baths in Himeji

Yuyake KoyakeOnsen

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

More in Crime

View all

View all

Time
to Buy
in Japan

Find the perfect home today!

Search