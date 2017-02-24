Mother stabs 11-year-old son, then kills herself

TOKYO —

A 39-year-old woman stabbed her 11-year-old son in the back and then stabbed herself in the neck at their home in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward on Thursday night.

According to police, the woman’s mother found her daughter and her grandson bleeding from stab wounds when she visited the house at around 6:45 p.m.and called 119, Fuji TV reported.

The woman and her son were taken to hospital, where she was confirmed dead. Her son, who had stab wounds in his back, told ambulance personnel on the way to the hospital that his mother had attacked him. He was in a stable condition on Friday, police said.

Police quoted the woman’s mother as saying her daughter had been mentally unstable recently.

Japan Today