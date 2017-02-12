MUFG fined by British financial watchdog for poor communication

TOKYO —

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc says that two of its units have agreed to pay a 26.77 million pound ($33.59 million) fine to the British financial watchdog as they failed to tell it they had been fined by U.S. banking authorities.

In 2014, the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, one of the units, agreed with the New York Department of Financial Services to pay a fine for transactions with countries subject to economic sanctions imposed by the United States, such as Iran.

But the bank and MUFG Securities EMEA plc, a subsidiary of MUFG, did not inform the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority of the action before the U.S. authorities announced it publicly, the BOE said in a statement.

The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ’s “inadequate systems and controls for the communication of relevant information contributed to this failure to be open with the PRA,” the central bank said.

The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ conducted money transfer and other transactions with clients related to countries sanctioned by the United States between 2002 and 2007, and it intentionally deleted the transaction information, company sources said.

The bank also put pressure on the auditing firm that made a report on the matter not to unveil all the details, the sources said.

The two MUFG units said in a statement they regret the “historic breaches,” adding they cooperated “fully and openly” with the British watchdog’s investigation.

