Mummified corpse of baby found in Tokyo apartment

TOKYO —

A mummified corpse, believed to be that of a baby dead for about 30 years, has been found in an apartment in Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward, police said.

According to police, the remains were found in a sports bag in a closet at around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday while the man who lived in the apartment was being evicted for not paying his rent, Fuji TV reported. The discovery was made by a Tokyo District Court representative carrying out court-ordered eviction procedures.

The man, who is in his 70s, was quoted by police as saying he knew nothing about the corpse. He said his family used to live in the apartment but he was all alone now.

Police believe this could be a cold case and have launched an investigation.

Japan Today