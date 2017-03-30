Murdered Vietnamese girl told friend about seeing scary person on commute

CHIBA —

A murdered 9-year-old Vietnamese girl whose body was recently found near a drainage ditch in eastern Japan had reportedly told her classmate about seeing a suspicious person on her commute to school, investigative sources said Wednesday.

Le Thi Nhat Linh, a third-grade elementary school student living in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, told her friend, “I’m afraid of an adult who (I saw) on my way to and from school,” according to the sources. Her body was found Sunday morning in Abiko, around 10 km from her home.

On Monday, the police discovered the girl’s red school rucksack on the bank of the Tone River in Bando, in neighboring Ibaraki Prefecture, more than 10 kilometers northwest of the site where her body was discovered. Linh’s father confirmed the rucksack belonged to his daughter on Tuesday.

After expanding the search areas along the river, police also found a pencil case believed to be hers on Wednesday.

Linh went missing Friday morning as she traveled between her home in Matsudo and her school, which is approximately 600 meters away. The police believe she was snatched by someone immediately after she left home.

Her body was found at around 6:45 a.m. Sunday by a fisherman near the river in Abiko prompting the police to launch a murder investigation.

