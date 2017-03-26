Naked body of young girl found near drainage ditch in Chiba

Crime ( 3 )

CHIBA —

The naked body of a girl believed to be about 10 years old was found Sunday morning in a grass field near a drainage ditch in Abiko, Chiba Prefecture, police said.

The body was found at around 6:45 a.m. by a man who had come to fish in the Tone River nearby, the police said, adding the girl was confirmed dead at the site.

No clothes or other items that could be her belongings have yet been found at the site. 

Police also said a 9-year-old Vietnamese girl has been missing in the city of Matsudo, 10 kilometers away, in the prefecture since Friday and that they are looking into her disappearance in connection with the dead girl.

The Vietnamese girl did not show up at school on Friday morning and has not been seen since, they said.

When she left home Friday, the 130-centimeter tall girl was wearing pink pants and a gray hooded jacket and carrying a red backpack of the type often used by elementary school students.

© KYODO

3 Comments

  • 0

    HaiDesu

    This is very sad. The animal that did this to her should surely hang slowly.

  • 0

    nandakandamanda

    I really hate to agree with you, but this kind of stuff makes me see red. Unbearably sad.

  • 0

    zichi

    That's just so sad and bad and the perv needs catching before he can do it again

