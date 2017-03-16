New arrest warrant served on ex-NHK reporter over another rape

Crime ( 2 )

KOFU —

A former reporter for public broadcaster NHK, who has been indicted on charges of rape, was served with a fresh arrest warrant Wednesday in connection with a similar incident, police said.

Yasutaka Tsurumoto, 28, was served the writ for allegedly breaking into the house of a woman in her 20s in Yamanashi, and sexually assaulting her early on Oct 4, 2014. He was initially arrested over an alleged rape in Yamagata, northern Japan, in February 2016.

Tsurumoto was dismissed by Japan Broadcasting Corp (NHK) on Feb 16 after being apprehended in the first case.

Police are continuing the investigation as they believe Tsurumoto is also responsible for another rape in Yamanashi in 2013.

DNA samples collected from the two incident sites in Yamanashi matched those left at the scene in Yamagata, investigative sources said.

Tsurumoto worked in NHK’s Yamanashi bureau between 2011 and 2015 before moving to the Yamagata office in July 2015.

“It is extremely regrettable that a former reporter was arrested again for allegations in the area where he previously worked. We apologize again to the victims and our viewers,” NHK said in a statement.

2 Comments

  • 0

    sensei258

    That damn DNA will get you every time, like the blue dress incident..."I did NOT have sexual relations with that woman..."...oops

  • 1

    Geoff Gillespie

    That damn DNA will get you every time

    Been a problem for you in the past, has it...? ; )

