NHK fee collector arrested for forcibly kissing woman

TOKYO —

A 25-year-old man who works as a fee collector for broadcaster NHK has been arrested on suspicion of assault after he forcibly kissed a woman in her 30s at her apartment in Chofu, Tokyo.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:45 p.m. last Nov 14. Fuji TV reported that the suspect, Takahiro Yoshida, who lives in Saitama City, joined NHK in April last year and worked as a license fee collector.

Police said that Yoshida knocked on the woman’s door and talked with her about her contract with NHK for a few minutes. The woman told police he forced his way into the apartment, grabbed her around the waist, pushed her back and kissed her.

After Yoshida left, the woman told her mother who reported the incident to police the next day.

Police said Yoshida has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “We were getting along so well when we were talking, so I thought she wouldn’t mind a kiss.”

NHK issued a statement on Friday, apologizing for the incident and expressing deep regret.

Japan Today