NHK fee collector arrested for forcibly kissing woman

A 25-year-old man who works as a fee collector for broadcaster NHK has been arrested on suspicion of assault after he forcibly kissed a woman in her 30s at her apartment in Chofu, Tokyo.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:45 p.m. last Nov 14. Fuji TV reported that the suspect, Takahiro Yoshida, who lives in Saitama City, joined NHK in April last year and worked as a license fee collector.

Police said that Yoshida knocked on the woman’s door and talked with her about her contract with NHK for a few minutes. The woman told police he forced his way into the apartment, grabbed her around the waist, pushed her back and kissed her.

After Yoshida left, the woman told her mother who reported the incident to police the next day.

Police said Yoshida has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “We were getting along so well when we were talking, so I thought she wouldn’t mind a kiss.”

NHK issued a statement on Friday, apologizing for the incident and expressing deep regret.

6 Comments

  • 0

    SwissToni

    Got the wrong signals eh?

  • 1

    Laguna

    NHK again forcing unwanted material down your throat.

  • 0

    Monozuki

    From what I have witnessed on a video, I don't think he has a girl friend and such. Besides, he's so young and may have been turned on by the woman's favorable attitude presumably taking it as a suggestive hint toward him.

  • 0

    kurisupisu

    "That's the last time I open the door to NHK" thought the woman!

  • 0

    bones

    It's been a long time since an individual form NHK was in the news for something like this ...

  • 0

    WA4TKG

    OMG Laguna; You FINALLY GOT me...omg...good one...lmao.

