NHK reporter arrested for alleged sexual assault in Yamagata

YAMAGATA —

A 28-year-old reporter for reporter for NHK has been arrested on suspicion of breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her in Sakata, Yamagata Prefecture, last year.

According to police, Yasutaka Tsurumoto, who was arrested on Monday, has denied the charge. He was quoted as saying, “I don’t know,” Fuji TV reported Tuesday.

Police allege that Tsurumoto broke into the victim’s home while she slept at around 5 a.m. on Feb 23, 2016. Police said the intruder sexually assaulted the woman, who is in her 20s, leaving her with injuries that required two weeks of treatment.

Tsurumoto was quoted as saying he is not acquainted with the woman and said he doesn’t know anything about the incident.

Police said there were several similar cases of sexual assault by an intruder in the area around the same time last year and are questioning Tsurumoto on his involvement.

NHK released a statement on Monday, saying that Tsurumoto, who had been working for the network in Yamagata Prefecture since July 2015, had the day off on Feb 23 last year. It said in a statement: “It is truly regrettable if he committed this act, and we sincerely apologize to our viewers and anyone related to the incident. Following an investigation, we plan to deal with the matter strictly.”

Japan Today