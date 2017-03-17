No. of crime syndicate members below 20,000 for 1st time in 2016

TOKYO —

The number of crime syndicate members in Japan fell below the 20,000 threshold for the first time in 2016, as gang groups are struggling to secure financing on the back of stronger police crackdowns and a growing civil movement to eliminate them, a national police report showed Thursday.

The figure dropped about 2,000 from a year earlier to around 18,100, the lowest since comparable data became available in 1958, the National Police Agency said.

The number of semi-regulars who are loosely allied with crime syndicates stood at around 20,900, according to the 2016 report, which for the first time comprehensively analyzed organized crimes including those related to drugs and firearms, and others perpetrated by foreign nationals in Japan.

The report showed a shift in gangs’ financing activities to those related to stimulant drugs as well as sophisticated crime tactics by foreign crime groups that targeted other countries from their bases in Japan.

Per 1,000 crime syndicate members, police took actions against 47.6 members on average in cases involving stimulant drugs in 2016, marking a 1.4-fold rise from 2007.

The increased actions in drug-related cases apparently reflect gangs’ effort to acquire more money through drug smuggling amid greater difficulties in blackmailing eateries and other businesses for “protection” fees.

The number of crime syndicate members and semi-regulars investigated in all crime cases by police has been declining since 2007 and dropped to 20,050 in 2016, down 1,593 from the year before.

Of the 2016 figure, those suspected of violating the stimulants control law accounted for 5,003, while those who committed bodily harm came to 2,514 and fraud 2,072.

© KYODO