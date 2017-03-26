No violator punished under antismoking ordinance launched in 2010

YOKOHAMA —

No one has been punished under Japan’s first punitive antismoking ordinance since its launch in 2010 by a prefectural government in eastern Japan, despite around 1,000 cases of violation being discovered each year, prefectural government sources said Saturday.

The Kanagawa prefectural government attracted nationwide attention with its trailblazing ordinance, created in a bid to prevent health hazards from passive smoking, which bans smoking in public places and some restaurants, and imposes a fine of up to 20,000 yen on individuals and up to 50,000 yen on facility managers who violate the rule.

But the prefectural government has not punished any violators so far and will not impose penalties on violators in fiscal 2016 out of fear that it would disturb the business of restaurants and other facilities, according to the sources.

Those who are working to address the secondary smoking problem say the ordinance should be implemented properly and actively to effectively prevent health hazards from passive smoking.

The ordinance bans smoking in public facilities such as schools and hospitals and orders large restaurants, with floor space over 100 square meters, and accommodation facilities, with floor space over 700 sq. meters, to choose between making the place smoke free or creating separate smoking spaces.

It also stipulates that authorities must conduct on-site inspections at those facilities and provide instructions and orders to their managers before imposing penalties, but no such procedures have been taken either.

The sources said that the prefectural government had initially expected that subject facilities would voluntarily follow the rules once awareness of the aim of the ordinance had spread.

The number of violations temporarily dropped after peaking at over 2,000 immediately after the ordinance came into force. Since then, the number has been hovering around the 1,000 line, standing at 1,156 at the end of fiscal 2013, 954 at the end of fiscal 2014, and 961 at the end of fiscal 2015.

The prefectural government “should properly enforce the ordinance and prescribe penalties for violations because otherwise subject facilities including restaurants would misunderstand that they don’t have to abide by it,” said Manabu Sakuta, chairman of the Japan Society for Tobacco Control.

