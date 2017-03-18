Osaka has most suspected child abuse cases in Japan for 3 years in row

OSAKA —

The number of children who were referred to juvenile counseling centers in Osaka last year for alleged abuse against them rose 33.7% from the previous year to 8,536, keeping Osaka ahead of 46 other prefectures in the country for three straight years in terms of such numbers.

According to the juvenile affairs division of Osaka police, about 70% of those under 18 years of age, or 6,010 children, had suffered psychological abuse, including shock from seeing acts of domestic violence within their families.

The Osaka police, the prefectural government as well as the city governments of Osaka and Sakai have recently concluded a pact enabling them to share information about child abuse cases among them.

The deal follows a high-profile abuse case involving a 3-year-old boy who had been missing for more than two years before his body was found abandoned in the mountains within the prefecture.

The number of abusers against whom the Osaka police took action last year was 88 in 79 cases. In those cases, eight children died.

