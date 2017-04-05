Over 10 construction firms raided over suspected bid rigging

TOKYO —

Japan’s antitrust watchdog has conducted on-site inspections on over 10 construction firms over suspected involvement in a series of bid-rigging cases for public works projects in disaster-hit northeastern Japan, sources familiar with the matter said.

The firms inspected by the Japan Fair Trade Commission on Tuesday include Fujita Corp, Asunaro Aoki Construction Co, Tobishima Corp, Rinkai Nissan Construction Co, Kajima Corp and Obayashi Corp, and they expressed a willingness to cooperate with the probe, the sources said.

The projects were ordered by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries’ Tohoku regional administration office and the companies are suspected of deciding in advance which of them would win contracts, according to the sources.

The public works projects are believed to include removal of salinity from agricultural soil contaminated by the March 2011 tsunami, and developing aqueducts in the prefectures of Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima.

Among other bid-rigging cases related to reconstruction projects in the disaster-hit Tohoku region, such as East Nippon Expressway Co’s projects to repair expressways, road-paving companies and their officials were convicted of violating the antitrust law.

