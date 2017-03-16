Panasonic referred to prosecutors over illegal overtime

TOYAMA —
Panasonic Corp and two of its officials have been referred to prosecutors over the more than 100 hours of overtime work a month at a factory in Toyama Prefecture that led to the suicide of one worker, labor inspection officials said.
Panasonic and the two officials, who are in charge of ensuring safe working conditions, are alleged to have three workers at the device-manufacturing plant in Tonami, Toyama, work for up to 138 hours a month in overtime between December 2015 and last June in violation of a labor-management agreement.
Of the three workers, one man in his 40s committed suicide in June, prompting labor standard inspectors to launch an investigation into the company’s work practices, according to a source close to the case.
The worker’s death was later determined as “karoshi,” or death from overwork. He had worked over 100 hours in overtime just before he took his own life, the source said.
Panasonic in a statement acknowledged it has been referred to prosecutors for making the three employees work illegal hours in overtime, pledging to prevent similar cases.
The company has declined to provide details on the worker’s death, citing his family’s wishes.
Panasonic’s device-solution division makes electronic parts for use in automobiles and smartphones. Its Toyama plant in Tonami employs about 250 people.
© KYODO
4 Comments
1
Yubaru
The idea is to keep your workers healthy and not work them to death. Oh but these companies don't look at their employees as people, they are replaceable.
How appropriate too, this article about over work, next to a picture of people starting their careers.
Dont think any of them think that this could happen to them........how sad that someone has to die and the company called out before they change anything.
0
Aly Rustom
why the HELL does someone have to kill themselves before these idiot labor standard inspectors launch an investigation into the company’s work practices??
0
Yubaru
Thank the media for this happening now. During the bubble economy it was common place, for workers to literally give it all to their companies and die for them too.
It's taken this long, literally generations, for business to start to realize that people DONT want to work their arses to death for them.
-1
Cricky
If only they had made him work under 100hrs of overtime then according to the UNIONS, MANAGEMENT, Government he would be fine.
