Panasonic referred to prosecutors over illegal overtime

TOYAMA —

Panasonic Corp and two of its officials have been referred to prosecutors over the more than 100 hours of overtime work a month at a factory in Toyama Prefecture that led to the suicide of one worker, labor inspection officials said.

Panasonic and the two officials, who are in charge of ensuring safe working conditions, are alleged to have three workers at the device-manufacturing plant in Tonami, Toyama, work for up to 138 hours a month in overtime between December 2015 and last June in violation of a labor-management agreement.

Of the three workers, one man in his 40s committed suicide in June, prompting labor standard inspectors to launch an investigation into the company’s work practices, according to a source close to the case.

The worker’s death was later determined as “karoshi,” or death from overwork. He had worked over 100 hours in overtime just before he took his own life, the source said.

Panasonic in a statement acknowledged it has been referred to prosecutors for making the three employees work illegal hours in overtime, pledging to prevent similar cases.

The company has declined to provide details on the worker’s death, citing his family’s wishes.

Panasonic’s device-solution division makes electronic parts for use in automobiles and smartphones. Its Toyama plant in Tonami employs about 250 people.

