Parents arrested for abusing 5-year-old son with frying pan, saw

OSAKA —

Police in Osaka said Friday have arrested a 33-year-old man and his 28-year-old wife on suspicion of abusing their 5-year-old son after they injured him with a frying pan and a saw.

According to police, Daisuke Omoto has pleaded not guilty, but his wife Ayano — who is the boy’s stepmother — has pleaded guilty to abusing him at their home in Kita Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said the couple are suspected of repeatedly hitting the boy with a frying pan and cutting his cheek with a saw between Feb 20 and March 1.

The case came to light on March 1 when the boy was found wandering naked, wearing only his shoes, in the neighbourhood by a local resident who reported the incident to police.

At first, the boy, who had bruises all over his body, told police he had fallen off some playground apparatus but later said his father and mother had beaten him.

The couple also have a 3-year-old son but he showed no signs of having been abused, police said.

    Yubaru

    The couple also have a 3-year-old son but he showed no signs of having been abused, police said.

    Right....the abused child had a different mother, so it was easier for her to beat the kid because it wasn't "hers"

    I would recommend punishment in kind, repeated over and over, for a term to last no less than 10 years!

    thepersoniamnow

    Oh my god! I can't help but feel that in a just world HIS parents would get some frying and cutting justice of their own. Disgusting

