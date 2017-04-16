Parents of slain Vietnamese girl return to Japan

CHIBA —

The parents of a Vietnamese girl killed after disappearing on the way to school in Chiba Prefecture last month arrived in Japan Sunday following the arrest of a suspect for allegedly abandoning her body.

Le Anh Hao, father of the victim Le Thi Nhat Linh, and other family members are due to be briefed about the investigation by police.

The police on Friday arrested Yasumasa Shibuya, the 46-year-old head of the parents’ association at the victim’s elementary school in Matsudo, Chiba, on suspicion of abandoning the third-grader’s body. Shibuya has remained silent during questioning, according to the police.

Linh is believed to have been abducted shortly after leaving home for school on the morning of March 24.

Hao told reporters at Narita airport, “It has been tough since my daughter Lihn died.”

Hao said of Shibuya, “Although I still don’t know if he is the true perpetrator (of the killing), I want the culprit to be punished.”

“I also want to talk him directly,” he said.

The girl’s family were living in Japan at the time of her murder and had returned to Vietnam with her body for the funeral.

