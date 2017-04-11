Police inspector arrested for assaulting station employee over train delay

Crime ( 1 )

OSAKA —

A 59-year-old Osaka prefectural police officer has been arrested on suspicion of assault after he roughed up a 34-year-old station employee.

According to police, the officer, Masahi Nouno, who is an inspector in the Community Affairs Division at Oyodo Police Station in Osaka, assaulted the employee at JR Aboshi Station in Himeji at around 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Fuji TV reported that the incident occurred as Nouno was on his way to work.

After hearing that his train was running late, Nouno got into an argument with the JR employee at the ticket gate. He demanded to know why the train was delayed and grabbed the employee by his collar and pushed him around, according to witnesses.

The station employee did not suffer any injuries, police said.

Police said Nouno has dismissed the allegation and quoted him as saying, “Although I did grab the man’s clothes, I neither pulled him toward me nor intended to assault him.”

Japan Today

Back to top

1 Comment

  • 0

    sensei258

    Another Osaka policeman shows his true colors.

    “Although I did grab the man’s clothes...

    You just admitted to assault you dumb@ss, how'd you get to that rank?

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
EMBA Special Lecture: Territorial disputes in the East China and South China Seas

EMBA Special Lecture: Territorial disputes in the East China and South China Seas

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Top Jobs in Japan, Mar 31 - Apr 7, 2017

Top Jobs in Japan, Mar 31 - Apr 7, 2017

Japan Today CareersJobs

Bullet Trains in Japan Part 2

Bullet Trains in Japan Part 2

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

Special Offers

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Offer ends: Aug 10, 2017

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

More in Crime

View all

View all

Japan Investment
Properties

Listings Updated Daily

Search