Police inspector arrested for assaulting station employee over train delay

OSAKA —

A 59-year-old Osaka prefectural police officer has been arrested on suspicion of assault after he roughed up a 34-year-old station employee.

According to police, the officer, Masahi Nouno, who is an inspector in the Community Affairs Division at Oyodo Police Station in Osaka, assaulted the employee at JR Aboshi Station in Himeji at around 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Fuji TV reported that the incident occurred as Nouno was on his way to work.

After hearing that his train was running late, Nouno got into an argument with the JR employee at the ticket gate. He demanded to know why the train was delayed and grabbed the employee by his collar and pushed him around, according to witnesses.

The station employee did not suffer any injuries, police said.

Police said Nouno has dismissed the allegation and quoted him as saying, “Although I did grab the man’s clothes, I neither pulled him toward me nor intended to assault him.”

