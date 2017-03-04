Police make 1st arrest for unapproved drone flight in restricted area

Crime ( 0 )

KITAKYUSHU —

Police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly flying a drone in a prohibited area without permission, the first such incident since Japan began regulating flights of unmanned aircraft under a revised aviation law in 2015.

Koji Shiokawa, 58, was arrested on suspicion of violating the revised Civil Aeronautics Law by flying a drone around a park in the city of Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, on Aug. 21. The park is near a residential area which is designated as a no-fly zone under the law due to its high population density.

A series of violations of drone flight rules have been recorded, including some cases in which perpetrators were referred to prosecutors. This instance, however, is the first in which a person was arrested for flying a drone in a prohibited area without permission, the National Police Agency said.

The police said Shiokawa visited a police station in the city on his own volition on Jan 26, saying that he had lost his drone. Police officers then questioned him on a voluntary basis four days later suspecting he had flown his aircraft in a prohibited area.

Shiokawa later refused to respond to repeated requests by police to appear at the police station.

Fearing that he may destroy evidence, he was placed under arrest. Shiokawa later admitted to the allegation, according to the police.

© KYODO

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Will You Be My Friend (For A Beer)?

Will You Be My Friend (For A Beer)?

The Dubliners Irish PubBars

Undergraduate: Information session (March 12)

Undergraduate: Information session (March 12)

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

What the Dickens' March Live Schedule!

What the Dickens' March Live Schedule!

What the dickens! British pubBars

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in Crime

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search