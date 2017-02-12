Police officer arrested for filming up girl's skirt

SAITAMA —

A 25-year-old Ibaraki police officer has been arrested on suspicion of using a miniature camera to film up a teenage girl’s skirt.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:25 p.m. Saturday in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture. Fuji TV reported that the suspect, Daisuke Tobita, is stationed in Ushiku, Tochigi Prefecture, but had the day off on Saturday.

Police said Tobita had the tiny camera in a bag and walked behind the girl as she was shopping with her parents in the AEON LakeTown mall. The girl’s father noticed something odd and stopped Tobita.

Police said Tobita has admitted to the charge.

Japan Today