Police officer arrested for groping woman on train

SAITAMA —

A 46-year-old Saitama prefectural police officer has been arrested on suspicion of groping a woman on a train.

According to police, Toshiharu Wakatsuki, an inspector with a mobile tactical force, groped the 28-year-old woman’s behind at around 11:40 p.m. Friday between Ikebukuro and Omiya stations, Fuji TV reported.

The woman grabbed Wakatsuki’s arm by the sleeve and held onto him until they arrived at Omiya Station. She then called for station staff to help her.

Police said Wakatsuki has admitted to the charge but said he was drunk at the time.

Japan Today