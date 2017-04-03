Police officer arrested for groping woman on train

Crime ( 3 )

SAITAMA —

A 46-year-old Saitama prefectural police officer has been arrested on suspicion of groping a woman on a train.

According to police, Toshiharu Wakatsuki, an inspector with a mobile tactical force, groped the 28-year-old woman’s behind at around 11:40 p.m. Friday between Ikebukuro and Omiya stations, Fuji TV reported.

The woman grabbed Wakatsuki’s arm by the sleeve and held onto him until they arrived at Omiya Station. She then called for station staff to help her.

Police said Wakatsuki has admitted to the charge but said he was drunk at the time.

Japan Today

Back to top

Order by Time Order by Popularity

3 Comments

  • 0

    sensei258

    ROFL, "I was drunk so that makes everything okay"

  • 0

    David Blue

    I can't imagine how much liquor it takes to make doing that ok? If she was a willing participant smelling liquor would be enough.

  • 1

    BurakuminDes

    It really seems like many police officers here exist in a permanent state of drunken-ness! Throw the book at the creep, sack him and strip him of all his pension.

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Bullet Trains in Japan

Bullet Trains in Japan

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

What The Dickens! April Live Music Schedule

What The Dickens! April Live Music Schedule

What the dickens! British pubBars

Lecture Series: New World Law & Order: Profile, Protest and Social Justice

Lecture Series: New World Law & Order: Profile, Protest and Social Justice

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Special Offers

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Offer ends: Aug 10, 2017

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in Crime

View all

View all

Time
to Buy
in Japan

Find the perfect home today!

Search