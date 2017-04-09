Police officer arrested for stealing 5 mil yen from 89-year-old man

OSAKA —

A 25-year-old police officer was arrested Saturday on suspicion of stealing 5 million yen from the residence of an 89-year-old man in Kaizuka, Osaka Prefecture.

The officer, Takumi Deguchi, has admitted to stealing money from the elderly man’s house on two occasions, police said. He was quoted by police as saying he stole the money to pay back gambling debts, Sankei Shimbun reported.

According to Osaka prefectural police, Deguchi – who is stationed at a koban (police box) near the man’s residence—and a senior officer first visited the man’s home on Jan 10 after he reported that his wallet was missing. Deguchi said that while they were searching the rooms, he found a large amount of cash in a box sitting on top of a chest of drawers. The senior officer advised the man to put his money in a bank.

However, Deguchi went back to the man’s home by himself later that same day, gained admittance on some pretext, and stole 2 million yen. On Jan 12, the victim reported the disappearance of his money to Deguchi at the koban.

After his arrest on Saturday, Deguchi told police that the 2 million yen he stole in January had not been enough to pay back his debts, so at around 4 p.m., on April 1, without authorization, he visited the elderly man again to see if he was OK. While he wasn’t looking, Deguchi stole 3 million yen.

The man consulted police the next day to report that his money had gone missing after he had been visited by a policeman. Deguchi was questioned by his senior officer and admitted to stealing the 3 million yen and also the 2 million yen in January.

Japan Today