Police ordered in 2006 to keep GPS use in investigations secret

TOKYO —

The National Police Agency ordered local police in 2006 to keep the use of GPS tracking devices in investigations secret and not mention their use in case reports, police officials said.

The revelation on Wednesday came as the legality of police using GPS devices to track suspects’ movements without a court warrant is being contested in courts amid privacy concerns. Courts have been divided over the issue and the Supreme Court is expected to give its judgment possibly in March.

The Japan Federation of Bar Associations said in a statement that GPS use in investigations should be conducted with a warrant, adding that the method tends to “significantly” violate privacy by allowing police to easily and cheaply track the locations of individuals under watch for a long period of time without them knowing.

According to the police officials, an agency directive issued to prefectural police forces in June 2006 regarding operational guidelines for investigations using tracking devices said suspects should not be informed of the use of GPS devices during interrogations.

The directive also said investigation documents should not contain anything that “could infer the use of tracking devices” and stipulated that local police, when announcing the arrest of a suspect to the media, should not disclose the use of GPS devices in their investigations, according to the officials.

In 2006, the agency notified local police forces that GPS devices can be used in investigations without a court warrant if some conditions are met, such as there being no other way to track a suspect.

Those opposed to these practices compare investigations reliant on GPS to off-the-book investigations, which could then be used to carry out open investigations, such as questioning and searches. They worry that they may create a society under constant police surveillance.

Asked about the notice it had issued, the agency said the action was taken to prevent criminals from guessing the method of investigation being carried out and taking any countermeasures.

In June 2015, the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry revised guidelines for telecommunications companies, allowing them to give personal GPS information to the police as long as court-issued warrants are obtained.

The Japan Federation of Bar Associations said in the statement submitted to the agency Wednesday that the government should enact a new law that sets conditions for the use of GPS devices in investigations and related procedures.

It also said investigations reliant on GPS lack transparency because the process is handled within the police from the beginning to the end. The process “excludes checks by third parties such as courts and is obscure,” it said.

