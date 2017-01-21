Police shoot knife-wielding man after he attacks his father

KANAGAWA —

A 34-year-old man is in hosipital after being shot while resisting arrest at his home in Miura, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Friday.

According to police, they received a call just before 6 a.m. Friday from a woman saying that her son was acting violently. When two police officers arrived at the house, they were confronted by the suspect, Satoshi Hamana, who was wielding a knife, Fuji TV reported. Police said he had stabbed his 67-year-old father.

The two officers, aged 30 and 21, ordered Hamana to drop the knife. When he charged at them, the officers fired a total of eight shots at his legs and thighs.

The two men were taken to hospital; Hamana was in a coma while his father’s injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

A police spokesman said the officers had no choice but to fire at Hamana because they were in a life-threatening situation.

Japan Today