Police shoot knife-wielding man after he attacks his father

Crime ( 7 )

KANAGAWA —

A 34-year-old man is in hosipital after being shot while resisting arrest at his home in Miura, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Friday.

According to police, they received a call just before 6 a.m. Friday from a woman saying that her son was acting violently. When two police officers arrived at the house, they were confronted by the suspect, Satoshi Hamana, who was wielding a knife, Fuji TV reported. Police said he had stabbed his 67-year-old father.

The two officers, aged 30 and 21, ordered Hamana to drop the knife. When he charged at them, the officers fired a total of eight shots at his legs and thighs.

The two men were taken to hospital; Hamana was in a coma while his father’s injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

A police spokesman said the officers had no choice but to fire at Hamana because they were in a life-threatening situation. 

Japan Today

7 Comments

  • -6

    Yubaru

    The two officers, aged 30 and 21, ordered Hamana to drop the knife. When he charged at them, the officers fired a total of eight shots at his legs and thighs.

    It is kind of hard to hit a moving target and particularly the legs and thighs, I am not surprised that these cops had to fire so many shots

    A police spokesman said the officers had no choice but to fire at Hamana because they were in a life-threatening situation.

    Really? Then next time DROP the sucker like you mean it!

  • 6

    SenseNotSoCommon

    next time DROP the sucker like you mean it!

    They did drop the sucker exactly as they meant, and are trained to.

    If he comes out of the coma, he'll face justice as it should be: by court, not by cop.

  • 0

    trinklets2

    Were those 8 shots hit the legs of the man? But I'm not blaming the cops, at eh height of any scene, nothing shld be left to chances!

  • 4

    smithinjapan

    Regardless of what might seem like either trigger happy shooting or just really bad shooting by the cops, I still think one thing the J-cops are quite respectable for is their ability to only use their guns as a last resort, and even then only attempt to render the suspect a non-threat -- not shoot to kill.

  • 2

    gokai_wo_maneku

    So this is the first guy to be shot by police in Japan in how many years?

  • 0

    SenseNotSoCommon

    So this is the first guy to be shot by police in Japan in how many years?

    Wasn't someone shot in similar circumstances last year?

  • 0

    Yubaru

    This thread has been shot to hell too....bye

View all

