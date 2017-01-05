Police standoff with knife-wielding woman ends after 7 hours in Kanagawa

Kanagawa —

A 54-year-old knife-wielding woman, who was holed up with her mother inside her apartment in Yamato, Kanagawa Prefecture, was arrested Wednesday after a seven-hour standoff with police.

According to police, the standoff began on Wednesday morning at around 10 a.m. Fuji TV reported that the woman called police saying she had killed someone. When police and an ambulance arrived on the scene, the woman called 119 again, complaining that the siren was too noisy. She then told police that she would kill herself if police tried to enter the apartment in which she lived with her mother.

After seven hours of trying to talk the woman into coming out, a special police squad broke into the barricaded apartment from the balcony at around 5 p.m. and arrested the woman who was brandishing a knife. The woman’s elderly mother was not injured and there was no one else in the apartment.

Media reports on Thursday said the woman had been speaking incoherently since her arrest.

