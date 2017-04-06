Prosecutors accept complaint on bargain land sale to Moritomo Gakuen

OSAKA —

Prosecutors on Wednesday accepted a criminal complaint against the Finance Ministry’s local bureau over the sale of state-owned land in Osaka Prefecture at a cut-rate price to the scandal-hit school operator Moritomo Gakuen.

The complaint, filed last month by assembly members in Toyonaka, Osaka, with the Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office’s special investigative team, alleges that unnamed officials of the ministry’s Kinki bureau committed a breach of trust over the controversial sale, according to a representative of the assembly members.

The land in question is an 8,770-square-meter plot in Toyonaka that Moritomo Gakuen bought last June for 134 million yen ($1.2 million), roughly 14% of its appraisal value of 956 million yen. Moritomo Gakuen purchased the land to build an elementary school there after negotiations with the bureau.

The receipt of a criminal complaint by law-enforcement agencies often precedes the launch of a formal investigation by them.

The prosecutorial team has already accepted a criminal complaint against the school operator alleging that it illegally secured subsidies for the construction of the school.

The government has said the price reflected the cost of removing waste found in the ground. It also said it subtracted the cost of disposing buried waste on the site, which amounted to around 800 million yen, from the estimated land value.

The controversy surrounding the bargain-price sale of state property has engulfed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie, who was an honorary principal of the school until recently. The Abes have repeatedly denied involvement in the land deal.

Moritomo Gakuen has dropped its bid to open the school amid the growing controversy. It operates a kindergarten in Osaka city whose officials were quizzed by regulators over suspected hate speech after pupils’ parents were given handouts denigrating Korean residents of Japan and Chinese people.

