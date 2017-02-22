Rakuten worker arrested for allegedly smuggling drug from Taiwan

TOKYO —

A 39-year-old employee of Japanese E-commerce giant Rakuten Inc has been arrested on charges of attempting to smuggle into Japan a stimulant drug from Taiwan, police said Tuesday.

Kunio Hatanaka was arrested on Sunday following his arrival at Tokyo’s Haneda airport from Taiwan after Tokyo Customs officials found the stimulant drug in his belongings. He is suspected of possessing about 118 grams of the drug, hiding it in a backpack and the bottom hem of his trousers.

Hatanaka has visited Taiwan 143 times since January 2008, the Metropolitan Police Department said. He is also suspected of using the drug as he tested positive through a urine test after his arrest.

Hatanaka has denied the allegations.

He was quoted as telling the police, “I don’t know when or how the stimulant drug got there.”

Hatanaka has emerged as a suspected drug smuggler as a man who was convicted of possessing a stimulant drug in a trial last May told investigators he “bought it from Hatanaka.”

The police searched Hatanaka’s home in Tama, western Tokyo, on Tuesday morning and discovered 1.2 grams of stimulant drug crystal in a bag, about 20 glass pipes and more than 100 small bags for assorted packages.

A Rakuten official said, “It is extremely regrettable if (the allegation) is true, and we will consider dealing with the matter strictly.”

    sensei258

    Hatanaka has visited Taiwan 143 times since January 2008

    Red Flag for immigration officials

    “I don’t know when or how the stimulant drug got there.”

    So somebody stole your pants, sewed in some drugs, and gave them back to you, without you knowing about it. Then they snuck into your home and planted more drugs and paraphernalia...riiiiiiight

