Reduced penalties for surrender eyed under anti-conspiracy bill

TOKYO —

The Japanese government is planning to reduce penalties for those who plot serious crimes like terrorism but turn themselves in before actually committing them under a contentious anti-conspiracy bill it is preparing, sources close to the matter say.

The government plans to submit the bill to the ongoing Diet session to amend the law on organized crime to criminalize the act of making preparations for terrorism.

But the envisioned legislation has attracted concerns it would encourage invasive state surveillance and might push law enforcement to punish people have not committed any crime.

If revised, the law on organized crime would impose penalties of up to five years in prison for conspiring to commit murder and other serious crimes that are punishable by the death penalty, life imprisonment or imprisonment over 10 years if convicted, the sources said.

The new charges would apply to “organized crime groups” formed to commit crimes and punish preparations, such as surveying possible crime scenes and procuring funds and goods to carry out serious crimes.

The draft bill obtained by Kyodo News stipulates that “those who turn themselves in before carrying out (crimes) will see their penalties reduced or be exempted from them.”

Similar bills submitted to parliament between 2003 and 2005, when the ruling Liberal Democratic Party was also in power, included the same phrase.

The draft bill lists 277 punishable crimes, many of which could serve as means of terrorism, the sources said.

The government aims to have the bill approved by the Cabinet on March 10, but the approval could be delayed until March 13, the sources said.

The government has stressed the need for the amendment to better deal with any terrorist plots as Tokyo prepares to host the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

Similar initiatives by previous governments have been torpedoed amid concerns they could be used to suppress civil groups and arbitrarily punish people who have committed no crime.

