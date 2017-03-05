Sakai's ex-husband gets 1-year jail term for using 'dangerous drug'

TOKYO —

The former husband of pop idol-turned actress Noriko Sakai has been sentenced to one year in prison for possessing and using “dangerous drugs,” several years after a previous conviction for stimulant drug use.

Noting that Yuichi Takaso had been convicted of stimulant drug use in the past, Presiding Judge Kazuo Sasaki of the Tokyo District Court said Friday, “He has a strong addiction to illegal drugs. His attitude of ignoring drug restrictions is still apparent.”

According to the ruling, Takaso possessed about 0.6 grams of the dangerous drug and used it at an apartment in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward on Nov. 18 last year.

In the first hearing held on Feb. 13, the defendant had admitted the charge, saying he used the drug after being invited by his acquaintance.

So-called “dangerous drugs” refer to drugs containing chemical agents that cause hallucinations and have stimulant actions. Japan banned their possession and use in April 2014.

In the summer of 2009, Takaso and Sakai, 46, were arrested over stimulant drug use and possession, for which they were later convicted. He was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for four years, while Sakai received a suspended 18-month prison term.

Takaso was also arrested in June 2012 on suspicion of possessing narcotic drugs, but prosecutors later dropped the charge for insufficient evidence.

Sakai was once a popular singer-actress in Japan and other Asian countries. Takaso and Sakai married in 1998 but got divorced in 2010.

© KYODO