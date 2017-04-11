Severed crow head found on tree branch at Kobe school known for infamous 1997 murder

KOBE —

Police have launched an investigation after the head of a decapitated crow was found stuck on a tree branch on the grounds of a Kobe school where one of Japan’s most infamous murders occurred in 1997.

According to police, the crow’s head was spotted at around 12:40 p.m. on Sunday at the junior high school in the Suma area. A student passing by on his way to club activities spotted it right behind the school’s gym, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said the cut marks suggest that the head was slashed by a sharp object. The crow’s body has not been found.

Police have increased patrols near the school, which began the new academic year on Monday.

In 1997, the same school became the base of one of Japan’s most brutal serial murder case, in which a then 14-year old boy, known as “Sakakibara Seito,” killed two other boys and injured three more. The boy left the decapitated head of one of his victims in front of the school gate.

In 2015, the killer, then 32, wrote a controversial autobiography, titled “Zekka” (絶歌), despite objections by the family of one of his victims.

The book provided vivid details about the two murders in 1997 and his time in a medical juvenile reformatory from where he was released on a provisional basis in 2004, before being fully released in January 2005.

No information has been publicly released about where the man now lives or where he works. He is frequently referred to as Boy A by media and in legal documents.

