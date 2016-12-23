SMBC clerk allegedly stole Y400 mil from customer accounts

CHIBA, Japan —

A Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp clerk was fired months ago for allegedly stealing about 400 million yen ($3.4 million) from customers’ accounts, in the second case of embezzlement at the bank this year, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

The bank, a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, dismissed the female clerk in June and later reported the matter to police, who are still investigating. She is suspected of having stolen the money over seven years to cover her losses in foreign exchange trading, according to the sources.

The clerk allegedly forged customers’ seals and withdrew money from accounts while working at a sub-branch in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo. She was authorized to check transactions, the sources said.

A SMBC spokesperson said, “We are also conducting internal investigation,” but declined further comment.

In July, SMBC fired a deputy head of a branch in Tokyo for alleged fraud.

That employee was arrested in October for allegedly embezzling about 960 million yen by manipulating the bank’s foreign exchange trading system. He is currently being tried in the Tokyo District Court.

