Spate of arson cases reported in 2 Tokyo wards

Crime ( 0 )

TOKYO —

At least 12 cases of arson involving small trucks, motorbikes, bicycles and vacant houses have been reported in Tokyo’s Kita and Adachi wards since Friday.

Police said Sunday that six fires were reported early Friday morning in Adachi Ward, Fuji TV reported. Those fires involved vacant houses and bicycles that were deliberately set on fire.

On Saturday night, between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., six more fires were reported, involving small trucks, motorbike seat covers and discarded blankets and futons, in a 600-meter radius in Kamiya, Kita Ward.

Japan Today

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
How to Enjoy the Night Life in Tokyo

How to Enjoy the Night Life in Tokyo

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

Top Jobs in Japan, Feb 18-24, 2017

Top Jobs in Japan, Feb 18-24, 2017

Japan Today CareersJobs

What is Omamori (Good Luck Charms)?

What is Omamori (Good Luck Charms)?

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

More in Crime

View all

View all

Japan Investment
Properties

Listings Updated Daily

Search