Spate of arson cases reported in 2 Tokyo wards

TOKYO —

At least 12 cases of arson involving small trucks, motorbikes, bicycles and vacant houses have been reported in Tokyo’s Kita and Adachi wards since Friday.

Police said Sunday that six fires were reported early Friday morning in Adachi Ward, Fuji TV reported. Those fires involved vacant houses and bicycles that were deliberately set on fire.

On Saturday night, between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., six more fires were reported, involving small trucks, motorbike seat covers and discarded blankets and futons, in a 600-meter radius in Kamiya, Kita Ward.

