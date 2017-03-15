Surveillance cameras to be installed in every subway car in Tokyo

A subway car on the Ginza subway line Wikipedia

TOKYO —

Surveillance cameras will be installed in each of the roughly 3,800 subway cars in Tokyo, their operators said Tuesday, part of an effort to improve public safety ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Starting in 2018 or 2019, Tokyo Metro Co will begin installing a camera above every door of each subway car, while Toei Subway will install several cameras on the ceiling of every car over the period of just under 10 years from next August.

All video footage will be saved to hard disk drives and kept for around one week, and only a limited number of employees will have access to it, according to Tokyo Metro and Toei Subway, which is managed by the Tokyo metropolitan government’s Bureau of Transportation.

Tokyo Metro will start fitting cars on the Marunouchi and Hibiya lines with security cameras first.

Cars on the Tokaido, Sanyo and Hokuriku shinkansen bullet train lines have already been fitted with security cameras. Tokyu Corp, which operates railways in the Tokyo area, plans to follow suit by 2020.

2 Comments

  • 2

    Yubaru

    Here we go again...Olympic hysteria about "gaijin" and Japan. These cameras should have been around a long time ago, but use the cover of "safety" and Olympics and suddenly it's ok!

  • 1

    joyridingonthetitanic

    Not sure what all the fuss is about? Other countries and city subways have been using cameras inside carriages for years. I'm surprised that it hasn't happened sooner!

