Suspect held in Colombia over murder of Japanese student

BOGOTA —

Colombian police have arrested a 19-year-old man for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of a Japanese college student in November.

The local police in the central Colombia city of Medellin said they confiscated a gun suspected to have been used in the robbery and murder of Ryo Izaki, 22, a senior student at Hitotsubashi University in Tokyo.

According to the police and witnesses, Izaki checked into a hotel in Medellin on Nov 19 and was on an outing when two people allegedly robbed him of his belongings. Izaki was chasing them when he was shot.

The police are still searching for the other suspect.

Izaki had taken time off from his studies to travel the world, mainly in developing countries, to learn about international cooperation, according to the university.

© KYODO