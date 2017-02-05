Suspect held in Colombia over murder of Japanese student

Crime ( 0 )

BOGOTA —

Colombian police have arrested a 19-year-old man for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of a Japanese college student in November.

The local police in the central Colombia city of Medellin said they confiscated a gun suspected to have been used in the robbery and murder of Ryo Izaki, 22, a senior student at Hitotsubashi University in Tokyo.

According to the police and witnesses, Izaki checked into a hotel in Medellin on Nov 19 and was on an outing when two people allegedly robbed him of his belongings. Izaki was chasing them when he was shot.

The police are still searching for the other suspect.

Izaki had taken time off from his studies to travel the world, mainly in developing countries, to learn about international cooperation, according to the university.

© KYODO

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Romantic place to spend Valentine’s Day

Romantic place to spend Valentine’s Day

TableauxDining

Top Jobs in Japan, Feb 4-10, 2017

Top Jobs in Japan, Feb 4-10, 2017

Japan Today CareersJobs

February Live Music at What the Dickens!

February Live Music at What the Dickens!

What the dickens! British pubBars

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in Crime

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search