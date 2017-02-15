Suspect in fatal Ibaraki shooting found dead in his car in apparent suicide

IBARAKI —

A man who shot two people at a company office, killing one man and wounding another in Kamisu, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Wednesday morning, was found dead in his car about 80 minutes later after having apparently shot himself.

According to police, the suspect, Yoshihiro Tomita, 65, was an employee at the company, Kashima Shinpan, which handles waste disposal. Fuji TV reported that at around 7:40 a.m., he entered the company’s administrative office and fired shots at two male employees.

The two employees were taken to hospital where one of them, aged 49, died about an hour later. The second victim, 28, is in a stable condition, police said Wednesday.

Tomita was found in his car in a park at 9 a.m. about four kilometers from the scene of the shooting. He had a bullet wound to his head and the gun was in the car.

1 Comment

  • 0

    SenseNotSoCommon

    According to police, the suspect, Yoshihiro Tomita, 65, was an employee at the company, Kashima Shinpan, which handles waste disposal

    With apologies to The Coasters:

    Take out the papers and the trash

    Or you don't get no spendin' cash...

    ...Just tell your hoodlum friend outside

    You ain't got time to take a ride

    Yakety yak (don't talk back).

    Who else has guns, after all?

