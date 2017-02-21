Suspect pleads guilty to stabbing pop idol last May

TACHIKAWA —

A 28-year-old man who developed an obsession over a female pop idol has pleaded guilty to stabbing her last May in Tokyo after she rejected gifts from him.

Tomohiro Iwazaki had developed a desire to marry Mayu Tomita, a 21-year-old college student, after watching her shows, prosecutors said Monday in their opening statement at the Tachikawa branch of the Tokyo District Court.

When she sent back his gifts such as a watch and books, Iwazaki felt anger and humiliation, and wrote a message directed at her on social networking sites asking “Are you really a human?” according to the indictment.

He tried to talk to her at a station on the evening of May 21 last year near a building in Koganei in western Tokyo where she was scheduled to perform with other female pop idols.

But after being ignored by Tomita, he attacked her with a folding knife from behind before she reached the building, saying, “You should die, die die,” according to the prosecutors.

Iwazaki stabbed Tomita more than 20 times including in the neck, chest, arms and back. She sustained serious injuries and fell into critical condition temporarily after the assault.

“There is nothing wrong” with the indictment, the suspect said.

The prosecutors called the stabbing insistent and brutal. “It greatly affected the victim’s future,” a prosecutor said.

Iwazaki’s defense lawyers said he attacked the idol on impulse after she ignored him, arguing his crime was not premeditated. They also said that Iwazaki had made an emergency call to police after the attack and sought help.

The trial, however, was suspended later as a lay judge member fainted when prosecutors described details of Tomita’s injuries.

Prior to the attack, Tomita had visited a police station near her home in Musashino seeking assistance after Iwazaki had harassed her online via social networking sites such as twitter.

The police, however, did not consider the matter urgent and later apologized for their inaction in addressing her complaints.

The incident drew an outcry over the police’s inaction and concern about stalking crimes, prompting parliament to enact a stricter stalking law last December.

© KYODO