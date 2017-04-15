Suspect seen talking to murdered girl while on school patrol duty

CHIBA —

The man arrested over the death of a 9-year-old Vietnamese girl in Chiba Prefecture had been seen talking to the victim while he was on patrol duty near her school, investigative sources said Saturday.

Yasumasa Shibuya, 46, the head of a parents’ association at the elementary school attended by third grader Le Thi Nhat Linh, stood at the same spot most mornings on a route to the school in Matsudo and was seen exchanging friendly greetings and high fives with female students, the sources said.

Police suspect Shibuya could have attempted to approach Linh while he was on patrol duty.

While the parents’ association has arranged several members to conduct the patrolling activity to oversee students as they walked, Shibuya voluntarily posted himself at a T-intersection near the school, according to the Matsudo city school board.

“Since Shibuya patrolled nearly every morning, chances are high that he had met Linh every time,” one of the school board officials said.

His vehicle was also seen driving near the area on the Tone River where some of the girl’s belongings were found, the sources added.

Shibuya is suspected of abandoning Linh’s body beneath the bridge over a drainage ditch in Abiko, also in Chiba Prefecture, sometime between March 24 and 26.

He has remained silent about the allegation and was sent to public prosecutors in the morning, according to the police.

But the investigative sources said Shibuya’s DNA matched multiple samples collected by police in the grass field where the victim’s body was found on the morning of March 26, two days after she went missing on her way to school.

Shibuya did not show up for patrol duty on the morning of March 24 and Linh is believed to have been snatched shortly after leaving home for school.

Local residents continue to grapple with the news that the head of the parents’ association was arrested for allegedly dumping the body.

“Trust in the local community was shaken” by the incident, a man in his 80s said. A 65-year-old delivery man said he “can’t understand what (Shibuya) was thinking as his children also go to the same school.”

