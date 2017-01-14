Takata agrees to guilty plea in U.S.; will pay $1 bil for hiding defect

DETROIT —
Takata Corp has agreed to plead guilty to a single criminal charge in the United States and will pay $1 billion in fines and restitution for a years-long scheme to conceal a deadly defect in its automotive air bag inflators.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Detroit announced the deal Friday, hours after it unsealed a six-count grand jury indictment against three former Takata executives who are accused of executing the scheme by falsifying and altering test reports that showed the inflators could rupture.
Takata inflators can explode with too much force, spewing shrapnel into automobiles. At least 11 people have been killed in the U.S. and 16 worldwide because of the defect. More than 180 have been injured.
Under the deal, Takata will pay a $25 million criminal fine, $125 million to individuals injured by the air bags and $850 million to automakers that purchased the inflators.
A federal judge will be asked to appoint attorney Kenneth Feinberg to distribute restitution payments.
Payments to individuals must be made soon. Money due to automakers must be paid within five days of Takata’s anticipated sale or merger. Takata is expected to be sold to another auto supplier or investor sometime this year.
“Automotive suppliers who sell products that are supposed to protect consumers from injury or death must put safety ahead of profits,” said Barbara McQuade, the U.S. Attorney in Detroit, whose office worked on a two-year investigation into the company. “If they choose instead to engage in fraud, we will hold accountable the individuals and business entities who are responsible.”
The Justice Department was criticized for failing to charge any individuals in earlier high-profile cases against automakers General Motors and Toyota. Now it’s done so twice in one week. Prosecutors disclosed the indictment of six Volkswagen executives Wednesday when they announced a settlement of a criminal probe into the German car company’s emissions-cheating scheme.
On Friday, prosecutors unsealed a Detroit federal grand jury indictment of three former Takata executives, Shinichi Tanaka, Hideo Nakajima and Tsuneo Chikaraishi. All were suspended by the company last year. Takata, based in Japan, has its U.S. headquarters in the Detroit suburb of Auburn Hills, Michigan.
According to an indictment, as early as 2000 the trio falsified and altered reports to hide from automakers tests that showed the inflators could rupture or otherwise fail to meet specifications. They were charged with six counts of conspiracy and wire fraud. Takata was charged separately with one count of wire fraud. All three worked in Japan and at Takata’s U.S. operations.
“Defendants commonly referred to the removal or alteration of unfavorable test data that was to be provided to Takata customers as ‘XX-ing’ the data,” the indictment says. In June 2005, Nakajima said in an email that “they had no choice but to manipulate test data, and that they needed to ‘cross the bridge together.’”
Tanaka served as executive vice president of inflator global operations, while Nakajima was director of engineering in the automotive systems laboratory and Chikaraishi was chief of Japan-Asia inflator operations, according to prosecutors.
All three are now in Japan, and McQuade said her office will work with authorities there to extradite them to the U.S. for trial. “Extradition is not automatic. It is discretionary with Japan,” she said. But she added that her office has had success in extraditing Japanese executives in automotive parts price-fixing cases.
As of 2015, Takata was the second-largest supplier of air bags in the world, accounting for 20 percent of the air bags sold.
The government said Takata had minimal internal controls and failed to notice its executives’ misconduct for years. It alleged that Takata falsified test data to deceive automakers that used its inflators in their vehicles. Once senior Takata executives did learn that employees had falsified air bag reports, in 2009, they failed to take disciplinary action against those employees until 2015.
McQuade said Takata wanted to make profits on air bags “knowing that they were creating a risk for the end user, soccer moms like me who drives around in my Ford Edge with my kids, who at any moment could get involved in a fender-bender and send a metal projectile into my face,” McQuade said. “The risk that they allowed to happen is really reprehensible.”
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
11 Comments
2
bones
So they were deceptive in their practices and they will essentially get what amounts to a slap on the wrist,even though people died as a result of their negligence! Sounds like justice ... :-/
2
Yubaru
It will be very interesting to see if the executives get extradited to the US to face trial.
3
CrazyJoe
It's about time we started holding corporate executives personally responsible for their corporate wrongdoings, especially when those wrongdoings have resulted in serious injury and death. Where were these prosecutors for Countrywide and Wells Fargo?
-1
PTownsend
Expect this to be one of the last attempts by the US to wrist slap corporate offenders. The US administration-to-be is making plans to scrap regulations that limit corporations. For at least the next four years the US will see consumer and environmental protections regs stripped away, making it easier for scammers to rip off the public and polluters to foul the environment.
Trump's a global elite businessman who's surrounded himself with people having like histories and beliefs. I wonder if he's looked at Putin's Russia and its system of rewarding loyal oligarchs and at China and its system of rewarding members of the CCP and wants versions of their models for the US.
The Rollerball (James Caan version) world of 21st century corporatocracy is nigh. It's corporations uber alles. What's sad is Trump cultists are the ones who'll get hurt most by this brave new world. But I don't feel the least bit sorry for them. They should have known leopards don't change spots and that he was a snake before they took him in. (Al Wilson song)
0
marcelito
Nakajima said that " they had no choice but to manipulate the data "...BS, Nakajima san. You had a choice and you made it. Yes, it will.indeed be interesting whether Japan extradites the guilty executives, if the auto makers /J- govt want to get some brownie points with Trump this should be a no brainer. Then again TIJ...
-1
Moonraker
Still better than never with the US.
0
smithinjapan
" they had no choice but to manipulate the data "...
ANd they should lhave no choice but to be shut down and go to prison.
1
Aly Rustom
Not enough. People died because of these faulty airbags. someone needs to go to Jail and Takata needs to pay alot more.
-1
noriyosan73
It doesn't make the consumer happy. It has been months since the recall letter was received for a 2010 Subaru in the USA. When the dealer was contacted, the agent said that only 8 replacement bags were received because most of shipments go to southern states. If Takata used the fine to pay for 24 hour a day, 7 day a week production, perhaps consumer would be happy. The fine just goes into the black hole - USA Treasury.
0
5SpeedRacer5
Well, that is the end of that. So after all these years of fury and bluster, the US accepts a deal where 85% of the settlement goes to recalls, 12% goes to compensate people who were allegedly injured, and 2% goes to fines. Seems pretty harsh to me, but wait, there is more....
Time and again on this site, and I have screenshots, a certain person has called these Japanese executives on a Japanese site "criminals." They were not even indicted until today, so that person and this site might be jointly and severally liable for libeling those Japanese citizens and prejudicing their prosecution. They are still not "guilty," for heaven's sake. Only accused of alleged this and that. I don't know why JapanToday moderators let libel go on and on against executives of Takata, Tepco, etc., but someone should look into it. One of those people might be owning JapanToday if it does not stop.
That person posting here and others need perspective. Nobody is going to go out and remove their own airbag because they think it is dangerous. They are lifesaving devices that we rely on every day. This Takata prosecution now completely fits the pattern used against so many other companies, FOREIGN companies, by the US recently. Particularly, Japanese companies comply even though no technical fault is ever identified. The NHTSA shook down Toyota, Audi, and now Takata. No defect is ever proven, but the shakedown proceeds anyway.
One last point, although I have been following this Takata thing for years and have made plenty of observations. Has anyone bothered to notice that all these longstanding conflicts are finally being resolved NOW? Why NOW? Oh yes. The NHTSA has realized that it had better settle for the best deal it can get before Trump brings some common sense to bear. And this is the deal. Fines of what... 25 million? For three years of bluster? For all that purported death and destruction? I realize that the NHTSA has to save face, but they know they did not have anything, and they never will. Nobody will go to jail. Takata takes the hit and life goes on. The lawyers get rich.
Watch out. The lawyers might be coming for you next.
0
Disillusioned
This is an all too common scenario in Japanese business. It's happened in the nuclear power industry, construction industry and even foods with the mislabeling scams. It seems that the Japanese 'bushido' has become Japanese 'bullshido'!
