Taxi hits 4 people outside Hilton Tokyo; driver arrested

TOKYO —
The 71-year-old driver of a taxi was arrested Tuesday after his vehicle hit a group of people outside the entrance of the Hilton Tokyo hotel in Shinjuku.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 11 a.m. The driver was quoted by police as saying he brought some passengers to the hotel, Sankei Shimbun reported. When he got out of the taxi to open the trunk, the taxi started moving forward. He got back into the driver’s seat and mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake.
Four people suffered serious injuries—three women aged 26, 55 and 60, and a man aged 58. They were taken to hospital and are in a stable condition, police said, adding that the driver has been charged with reckless driving resulting in injury.
0
klausdorth
Too old to drive?
How about administering better (driving) tests to seniors??
1
Disillusioned
Maybe not too old to drive, but too old to be driving a taxi.
0
smithinjapan
Add this to yesterday's question about whether to not there should be an age-limit on driving.
0
gaijin playa
again! strip him of his license, cut his pension and put him in jail for 1 year. there really needs to be heavier penalties, time someone was made an example of. awful
0
Kobe White Bar Owner
Not sure about the rest of Japan but here in Kobe it looks like its the law to be over 65 to drive a taxi.
