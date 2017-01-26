Thai official arrested in Japan after taking 3 paintings from hotel

TOKYO —
Thailand’s Commerce Ministry said Wednesday it will provide a lawyer and translator for a senior official arrested in Japan for allegedly stealing three paintings from a hotel’s hallways.
Police in Kyoto said Suphat Saquandeekul was arrested Tuesday after they found the paintings in his luggage as he was checking out. Hotel staff had earlier seen security camera footage showing a man removing the paintings from the hallway wall and had alerted police.
The three paintings of nondescript scenery were worth 15,000 yen in total and fairly small — each about 40 centimeters across and 35 cms high.
The Kyoto police official, speaking on condition of anonymity because of office rules, said Suphat admitted to the allegation, saying he wanted the paintings.
Suphat has not been charged yet. Police can detain him until Thursday before handing him over to prosecutors, who have 21 more days to decide whether to press formal charges against him to be tried in a Japanese court.
It was not clear if Suphat, deputy director general of the Department of Intellectual Property, was in Japan on a personal trip or official business.
10 Comments
-1
Moonraker
Probably thought he was back home. As a high-up official there he is entitled to whatever he likes. He could use the "cultural difference" defence, which always has a plausible ring to it to Japanese. Or just say he was drunk at the time.
-3
Utrack
The hotel could have just added the paintings to the ministers hotel bill. Instead of causing an international incident. Where is the common sense in that. This is just like arresting old people for theft The candy bar or whatever knick knack can be written off. Instead the old senile person is put through the wringer. and jailed.... Yes the minister was wrong and he will have to pay.....
2
sensei258
He forgot to get omiyage for his coworkers
2
Yubaru
This IS Japan ya' know?
However, I disagree, the international incident was caused by the official here, don't blame the hotel.
0
Disillusioned
What's the bet it takes the full 21 days before they decide?
0
mu-da
steels paintings in a Japanese hotel. Kinda charming news in the morning.
0
khulifi
He will be happy with suspended sentence ...
1
Mirai Hayashi
15,000 yen paintings? 5000 each. Couldn't he have just bought these or ask the hotel where they got the painting so he could them for himself. What a petty little bastard
0
DaDude
I guess this was his first time staying in a hotel? Just about every hotel has hallway surveillance especially 4-5 star hotels which this guy probably stays at. Kleptomaniac pure and simple, never thinks about the what-ifs.
0
Droll Quarry
Yes.. yes it was the hotels fault. There is no possible way it could have been the rodent's fault for taking hotel property from the walls and putting it in his luggage. If you ever wonder about the lack of accountability in today's society, and the large number of people who refuse to take responsibility for their actions, just re-read this post.
