Tokyo firm overcharged SDF for equipment by Y9 mil

TOKYO —

A Tokyo-based precision machinery maker padded bills for equipment used by the Japan Air Self-Defense Force by at least 9 million yen ($80,000) over the three years to fiscal 2015, the Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency said.

The agency affiliated with the Defense Ministry suspects Tokyo Aircraft Instrument Co has overcharged the ministry since the 1980s, and the total amount of expenses that were padded could reach several hundred million yen, an agency official said.

The company admitted to having made the fraudulent billings as a means of avoiding falling into the red. The agency will investigate the case to discover the total amount of false claims with a view to having the company pay the money back.

Tokyo Aircraft Instrument overstated the period it required to produce defense equipment, such as direction finders for battle planes and equipment for testing the usability of oxygen supply equipment, in order to charge extra, according to the agency’s sample investigation into procurements from the firm from fiscal 2013 to 2015.

The agency launched the investigation after the company reported it had found erroneous factory data when it upgraded its accounting system. The agency also conducted an on-site inspection at the firm, headquartered in Tokyo’s suburban Machida city, on Jan 24.

© KYODO