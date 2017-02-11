Tokyo police to raise job applicant age limit ahead of Olympics

TOKYO —

Tokyo police will raise the age limit for taking the test to join the force in a move to increase the number of police officers in the capital ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The Metropolitan Police Department has decided to raise the age limit from 29 now to 34 years old from this April in the face of a drop in the number of test applicants.

While 20,491 people took the exam in fiscal 2012, the number fell to 15,439 in fiscal 2016. The Metropolitan Police Department aims to hire around 2,000 people each year through 2020.

This is the first relaxation of recruitment requirements since fiscal 1994 when the department began anticipating demographic changes driven by a declining birthrate and sharp increase in retirement with the aging of the baby boom generation.

“We want people who have ample working experiences to take the challenge,” said Takashi Sato, head of the MPD’s recruitment division.

For positions as special agents on financial crimes and cybercrimes, the police have decided to focus on applicants’ expertise rather than their physical fitness and accept applicants up to age 59.

© KYODO